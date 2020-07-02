|
02:12
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
Putin scores victory, will hold power until 2036
Russian voters on Wednesday approved changes to the constitution that will allow President Vladimir Putin to potentially hold power until 2036, but the weeklong plebiscite was tarnished by widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities, The Associated Press reported.
With three-fourths of all precincts counted, 77.6% voted for the constitutional amendments, according to election officials.
Last Briefs