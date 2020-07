00:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Soccer: Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Beitar Jerusalem, remains undefeated The Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team on Wednesday defeated Beitar Jerusalem by a score of 1-0. With the win, Tel Aviv remains undefeated on the season and is two victories shy of becoming the fourth team in league history to finish the season with a perfect record. ► ◄ Last Briefs