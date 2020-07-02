|
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
Vatican summons Israeli, US ambassadors
The Vatican, in a highly unusual move, summoned both the US and Israeli ambassadors to express the Holy See’s concern about Israel’s moves to extend its sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
A Vatican statement said meetings with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, and US Ambassador Callista Gingrich and Israeli Ambassador Oren David, took place on Tuesday.
