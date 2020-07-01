|
'Squad' fund raiser won't accept police money
The four-member 'Squad' of radical left-wing Democrat representatives announced a new funding campaign which they hope will get them re-elected to another term and allow like-minded "progressive" candidates to be voted into office.
The campaign states it will not accept donations from police unions as the 'Squad' has been at the forefront of the "defund the police" campaign in the wake of the George Floyd incident.
