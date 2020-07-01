|
22:49
Reported
Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
United Airlines to triple flights despite increase in virus cases
Yahoo News reported that while faced with a global spike in COVID-19 infections, airline giant United has plans of flying 25,000 domestic and global trips in the month of August, tripling its July numbers.
The company's vice president said the airline was taking, "the same data-driven, realistic approach to growing our schedule as we did in drawing it down at the start of the pandemic."
