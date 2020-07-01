California taking precautionary measures in light of virus spread

The State of California is taking precautionary steps it hopes will prevent COVID-19 from continuing to ravage the area.

California governor Gavin Newsom said he wanted to make sure the disease doesn't get out of hand.

"19 counties must close indoors operations for the following sectors: - Restaurants - Wineries - Movie theaters & family entertainment - Zoos, museums - Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations," he tweeted minutes ago.