22:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 You May Need (Israel) Glasses You May Need (Israel) Glasses (Balak 2020) Read more Baruch Gordon looks into this week's Torah reading of Balak to explain the importance of seeing the Land of Israel with a positive outlook. ► ◄ Last Briefs