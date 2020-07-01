|
22:10
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
US purchases almost entire stock of experimental drug
NBC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health Human Services purchased almost the entire existing supply of remdesivir, a medication patented by Gilead Sciences which has shown promising results when applied to a limited group of very sick CV-19 patients.
According to the report, the U.S. ordered the entire stock of the possible virus cure for the coming month as well as 90% over the remainder of the summer and September.
Last Briefs