Indigenous groups call for cancellation of Canada Day

Native American civil rights protestors are calling for holidays celebrating Canada's history to be "cancelled" due to allegations of police brutality and racism against blacks, Native Americans, immigrants, and other minority members.

Activists are claiming the holiday, which marks the unification of the provinces of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick under a single entity within the British empire, is a symbol of colonialism and are insisting the celebration be abolished.

CTV News reported that PM Trudeau alluded to the protests in his Canada Day address, thanking the country's citizens for its success and calling on them to "build a better country, where every senior has a safe place to live, and where we say no to racism, injustice, and hate..."