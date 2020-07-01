Number of infections from India wedding up to 111

Officials in India reported that the number of individuals who've tested positive for CV-19 after attending the wedding of a man later diagnosed with the disease, had reached 111 today.

The groom, whose family members had allowed the wedding to go ahead despite his showing signs of the virus, succumbed to the infection just two days after the June 15 wedding.

The chief medical official of the province where the incident occurred said approximately 400 guests who'd attended the wedding and funeral would be required to quarantine.

It remains unclear whether the groom was the source of the outbreak, as his body was cremated following the funeral.