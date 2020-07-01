Evangelist leader urges Trump to support Netanyahu's plan 'or else'

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Evangelist leader and founder of the 'Friends of Zion Museum' in Jerusalem, Dr. Mike Evans, said that the current administration was by far the best Israel has seen up to now.

At the same time, Evans stated that if President Trump does not approve PM Netanyahu's plan for applying sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria, the President can forget about getting the support of Evangelical in the US come election time.