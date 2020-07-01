|
Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
Frmr. director general of Health Ministry: 'Catastrophe looming'
Gabi Barbash, former director-general of Israel's Health Ministry, said today that the COVID-19 pandemic in the country was approaching "catastrophic proportions."
In an interview to radio station Kol B'Rama, Barbash said the current virus wave was much more dangerous than the previous one and that a large amount of additional testing was necessary in order to diagnose new cases.
