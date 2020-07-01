Improvements to status quo on Temple Mt. as thousands of Jews ascend

Jewish activists for the Temple Mt. noted that the Mount is likely to be the only place in the world where the number of visitors has seen a rise following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Over the previous months, more than two thousand Jews frequented the Mount, as measures implemented in wake of the virus were lifted.

Another step in easing access to Jews ascending the Mount was made today as a group of students accompanying a bride toured the area. Even though they arrived shortly before Waqf guards were scheduled to close it off to Jewish visitors, Israeli police prevented the Waqf from throwing out the group, allowing them to tour the holy place without being harangued.