Hamas calls for renewal of 'popular struggle' against Israel

The Hamas terrorist organizations called on all terrorist factions to unite in a renewed fight against Israeli "Occupation" in Judea and Samaria.

Leaders of the movement said they had the capacity to prevent Israel from applying its sovereignty in parts of territories liberated during the Six-Day War.

Earlier in the day, Hamas fired 20 rockets that landed in the Mediterranean off Israel's coast, in a show of force meant to scare the Israeli public and prevent the intended move.