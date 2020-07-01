Shaked: This is Bibi's plan - not Trump's

Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked arrived at the Jewish community of Har Bracha in Samaria today to participate in a ground-breaking ceremony for a new neighborhood.

Shaked urged PM Netanyahu to be strong and avoid allowing for the creation of a Palestinian state.

Shaked further called on the Prime Minister to stand up to the Trump administration and allow for the continuation of building in locations like Har Bracha despite the plan calling for construction freezes in these areas.