'Infections hike a natural outcome'

Health Ministry Director General, Professor Hezy Levi, said the recent increase in CV-19 infections was a natural outcome of additional testing.

Levi said that over the course of two days in April that saw 750 infections a piece, there was a relatively insignificant number of virus testing.

He said that with over 20,000 tests administered on a daily basis, it made sense that the total amount of confirmed cases would skyrocket the way it has.