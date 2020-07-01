18:21
  Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20

Israel considering "compensations" in return for sovereignty

Moriah Asraf Wolberg, of Galei Tzahal Army Radio reported that the Americans are demanding "compensations" in return for supporting Israel's right to apply sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria.

These could include allowing the PA full rights to go ahead with construction in Area C. A source familiar with the negotiations stated that this seems to be the most likely compensation that Israel will be willing to make.

