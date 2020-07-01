CHOP/CHAZ dismantled in under an hour

Multiple media sources are reporting that the CHOP/CHAZ police-free zone in Seattle, Washington, has been dismantled by police within less than an hour of orders given to do away with the project.

The Capitol Hill neighborhood had been invaded by radical left members of the Antifa and Black Lives Matter movements and saw a number of shooting deaths, multiple rapes and robberies. Business owners in the neighborhood have filed a law suit against the city of Seattle for "abandoning" them.

After a police force of about 100 officers moved in to retake the neighborhood at approximately 5:28 local time today, (Wednesday) seeing little resistance along the way, police tweeted that protestors returning or remaining in the area would face immediate arrest.