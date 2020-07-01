|
17:06
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
Netanyahu promises more negotiations on sovereignty in coming days
The PM's office addressed the fact that July 1 failed to see the application of Israel's sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria as promised by Netanyahu.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu is continuing discussions with the Americans, and at the same, he discussed [the situation] with the head of the National Security Council and military echelon...Additional discussions will be held in the coming days," read the statement.
Last Briefs