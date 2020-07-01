|
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
Soldier who defended PA Arab awarded prestigious prize
The commander of the IDF's elite Golani brigade awarded a certificate of appreciation to the soldier who came to the defense of a PA Arab attacked by students at a local yeshiva about a month ago.
The incident caused wide-spread condemnation in the local and international media with the participants in the attack being brought to trial in Israel.
Defendants in the case have stated that the Arab in question had provoked them on numerous occasions in the past.
