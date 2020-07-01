|
16:35
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
Lapid: Netanyahu losing his senses
Yair Lapid attacked PM Netanyahu at the presentation of a bill that would limit a Prime Minister's time in office.
Lapid said Netanyahu had spent too much time atop the country's political ladder and that the Prime Minister's allegations that Attorney General Avichai Mendelblat was planning a "political revolution" to remove his from power was a clear indication that Netanyahu was losing his senses.
