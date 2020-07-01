|
16:18
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
Trump vows to veto bill renaming army bases
US President Trump said he would veto any future proposal to change the names of US military bases.
"I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!," he tweeted today.
Last Briefs