15:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20

El Al to fire additional 800-900 company employees

Israel's national airline El Al is expected to fire an additional 800-900 employees. The Calcalist reported that a majority of these are to be members of the company's aviation department.