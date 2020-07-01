Trump alleges 'Fake News' regarding Russia allegations

Following allegations that US President Donald Trump ignored reports that Russia was offering Taliban terrorists bounties for killing coalition troops, Trump said such a report had never surfaced.

"'No corroborating evidence to back reports.' Department of Defense. Do people still not understand that this is all a made up Fake News Media Hoax started to slander me & the Republican Party. I was never briefed because any info that they may have had did not rise to that level," he tweeted.

Asked whether the President would address the allegations in an upcoming briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the report was a hoax doctored by an "irresponsible New York Times leak [which] has yet to be verified."