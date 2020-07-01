|
15:38
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
Harvey Weinstein accusers settle for $19 million
Yahoo News reported that nine plaintiffs who had sued disgraced movie director Harvey Weinstein of carrying out numerous sexual attacks over decades in which Weinstein's business partners and associates kept quiet on the matter, settled their law suit against Weinstein for a total of $19 million.
The report stated that the sentence still needs to be approved by a NYC district court. Weinstein is serving out his 23-year jail sentence in a maximum-security facility.
