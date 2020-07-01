|
15:13
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
Shelah: IDF chief of staff needs to be aware of sovereignty map
Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah alleged that IDF chief of staff Avi Kochavi hasn't had a chance to assess the map of territory to come under Israeli control under the sovereignty plan.
Shelah said that with such an important decision about to be implemented at any given moment, it was crucial for high-ranking government officials to be provided complete transparency as related to the intended move.
