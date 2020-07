14:59 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Knesset's Christian Allies caucus launches in the 23rd Knesset Read more MK Sharren Haskel chairs the new caucus with Members of Knesset from seven political parties across the political spectrum ► ◄ Last Briefs