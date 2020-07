14:58 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Yesh Atid's Surrogacy Law falls The Surrogacy Law by MK Idan Roll from Yesha Atid fell in the Knesset plenum with 47 opposed and 29 votiong in favor. Blue and White MK Eitan Ginsburg and Ministers Ohana and Shmuli voted in favor. ► ◄ Last Briefs