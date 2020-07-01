|
14:54
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
Stabbing at Kiryat Ono construction site
Police received a report of a stabbing at a construction site in Kiryat Ono. A wounded man was evacuated to Tel Hashomer Hospital.
Upon receiving the report, police arrived and conducted extensive scans that led to the arrest of the suspect, 18, from Umm al-Fahm. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and the victim knew each other.
The suspect was arrested and taken for questioning at the police station.
Last Briefs