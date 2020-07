14:27 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Justice Minister announces Surrogacy Law support Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn today announced he intends to advance the Surrogacy Law in the coming six months. "I intend to bring an agreed-upon government bill that will guarantee parental rights to every citizen by 2020," Nissenkorn said. ► ◄ Last Briefs