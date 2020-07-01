|
13:56
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
Italy seizes 14 tons of amphetamines, said to be ISIS-made
Associated Press reports Italian police have seized 14 tons of amphetamines, allegedly produced in Syria by the Islamic State to fund operations and destined for the European illegal drug market.
Customs Police Col. Domenico Napolitano Wednesday called the discovery of three shipping containers crammed with around 85 million pills, in the southern port of Salerno, the biggest amphetamine seizure ever made worldwide.
Last Briefs