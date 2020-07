13:53 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 New neighborhood in Har Bracha: 'We'll build everywhere' Knesset Members Ayelet Shaked and Chaim Katz participated in cornerstone laying ceremony for a new neighborhood in Har Bracha in Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs