13:49 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Likud Minister to Arutz Sheva: 'Israel working to reach a deal with US on sovereignty plan' Settlement Minister says government won't back Palestinian statehood. 'We won't freeze construction or create isolated enclaves.'