13:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Two workers hit by heavy object at Kiryat Yam construction site Two workers aged 50 and 40 were moderately and lightly injured when they were struck by a heavy object that fell on them at a construction site on Yigal Alon Street in Kiryat Yam. ► ◄ Last Briefs