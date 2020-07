13:33 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tarnów Rebbetzin passes away In Jerusalem, Rebbitzen Yaffa Sarah Sheindel Kenner, wife of the Tarnów Rebbe from the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood passed away at the age of 90 years old, according to the Hadrei Hareidim website. ► ◄ Last Briefs