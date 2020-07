13:29 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 1st reading: Absence for child's illness even if spouse studies The Knesset approved in first reading a bill to recognize Kollel students and students in higher education institutions as working spouses for for counting child sick days. ► ◄ Last Briefs