13:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Yitzhar resident convicted of inciting violence against IDF soldiers The Central District Court accepted the State appeal and convicted Yitzhar resident Nahum Shalom Ariel of incitement to violence against IDF soldiers and security forces and for insulting a civil servant.