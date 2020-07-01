13:19
  Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20

Opposition Chair against biennial budget: 'Material damage to economy'

Opposition Chairman Yair Lapid met with Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and expressed opposition to a biennial budget.

"No serious factor can build a credible economic plan until the end of 2021. A budget must be passed for the next few months and then another assessment made. A biennial budget will have a significant impact on the economy, the middle class, and the public."

