Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Carmiel Mayor enters isolation after coronavirus carrier exposure Carmiel Mayor Moshe Koninsky and his bureau chief, cultural director, spokesman, and marketing manager Eli Sadeh announced their entry into home isolation this morning after finding out earlier this week they had been exposed to a coronavirus patient earlier this week.