12:13 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Liberman: Netanyahu is bluffing, there won't be sovereignty Read more Ex-Defense Minister visits illegal Bedouin town, blasts Prime Minister for 'not dealing with sovereignty or the coronavirus.' ► ◄ Last Briefs