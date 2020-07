11:59 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Knesset Member Yousef Jabareen elected Child Rights Committee Chair The Knesset Child Rights Committee voted unanimously today for MK Yousef Jabareen (Joint Arab List) to head it for the coming year. ► ◄ Last Briefs