Rishon L'Tziyon resident arrested on suspicion of sex offenses

Police arrested a 58-year-old man from Rishon L'Tzion on suspicion of committing sex offenses on two women from the center of the country as part of charity activity. The suspect, Yehuda Avraham, was brought to the police station for questioning and his remand was extended.

Police are asking for more women who have been harmed by the suspect to contact the police station near their home or the Rishon L'Tziyon Police Station.