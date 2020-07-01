Yesha Council Chair: 'July 1st arrived; time has come for action'

The Yesha Council this morning, together with residents of Judea and Samaria, are holding strengthening and encouraging vigils in front of Likud minister's offices with signs saying: "You promised, now make good".

The Yesha Council is asking ministers not to fear threats of Abbas and Tibi, not to flinch from the Left's rhetoric, and to apply sovereignty over all localities as the Prime Minister has pledged during the past year.

Yesha Council head and Jordan Valley Regional Council Chairman David Alhaini says: "The first of July has arrived. The Prime Minister pledged full sovereignty over all communities. The talk is over - now is the time for action. The dream of settlement as part of the sovereign State of Israel, with no construction freeze and no Palestinian state. This is the order of the hour."