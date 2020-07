11:22 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 The UN is trying to stop the flow of history Read more The UN and others trying to stop the Jews from reclaiming sovereignty in their biblical heartland after 3000 years is unconscionable. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs