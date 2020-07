10:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Ten coronavirus patients hospitalized in Barzilai Ten patients with coronavirus are being treated at Barzilai Hospital in Ashdod, six of whom are in light condition, three moderate, and one difficult. ► ◄ Last Briefs