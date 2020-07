10:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 'Everyone is making sacrifices, youth can help, too' Read more Ivri Hershkowitz decided to help parents make up lost time at work - and he's succeeding. 'We're watching kids so that parents can work.' ► ◄ Last Briefs