10:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 IDF: Mandatory service for men to be shortened by two months The IDF announced that starting today, men's mandatory army service will be reduced to 30 months - two-and-a-half years. ► ◄ Last Briefs