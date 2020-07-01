MK Asher will not support raising mask fine, calling it 'excessive'

The Knesset Constitution Committee this morning discussed a bill to raise the fine for mask non-compliance from NIS 200 to NIS 500.

Committee Chairman MK Ya'akov Asher (United Torah Judaism) said at the beginning of the discussion: "I don't intend to vote for or support raising the fine to NIS 500. This is exaggerated. I intend to examine what yes, but this number won't be NIS 499. What needs to be increased is the ability to enforce this thing across the country, at this time and in the numbers we're seeing we should give more powers to inspectors."