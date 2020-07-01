|
10:13
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20
Tax Authority: NIS 400 million to be transferred for 2019 job grant
The Tax Authority will today transfer approximately NIS 400,000,000 to bank accounts of approximately 100,000 employees and self-employed persons who have so far been eligible for a job grant for 2019.
This, in line with the announcement by Finance Minister Yisrael Katz about the decision to join the one-time payment with advance payment of the work grant. The grants will be seen in bank accounts tomorrow.
