10:08 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 Tamuz 9, 5780 , 01/07/20 EL AL orders full stop to flights El Al has canceled two passenger flights and four sightseeing flights scheduled for today. Globes learned that company CEO Gonen Ussishkin was also ordered to bring home all the company's planes, ie those currently in overseas cargo sorties (such as a flight departing for Milan last night, and from there to London to collect cargo) and to stop all operations completely. ► ◄ Last Briefs